Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC) Lifted to “B-” at TheStreet

Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC – Get Rating) was upgraded by equities researchers at TheStreet from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report released on Wednesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of Performance Food Group in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $71.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Performance Food Group from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Performance Food Group from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Performance Food Group from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Performance Food Group from $62.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $64.44.

PFGC opened at $52.25 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $47.82 and its 200-day moving average is $48.51. Performance Food Group has a 1-year low of $38.23 and a 1-year high of $58.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. The company has a market cap of $8.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 72.57 and a beta of 1.31.

Performance Food Group ( NYSE:PFGC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 17th. The food distribution company reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by $0.03. Performance Food Group had a net margin of 0.22% and a return on equity of 12.35%. The company had revenue of $14.59 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.56 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.56 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 56.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Performance Food Group will post 3.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PFGC. Nomura Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Performance Food Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $2,231,000. Centiva Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of Performance Food Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,190,000. Advisory Research Inc. increased its stake in shares of Performance Food Group by 10.2% in the 2nd quarter. Advisory Research Inc. now owns 221,139 shares of the food distribution company’s stock valued at $10,168,000 after acquiring an additional 20,449 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of Performance Food Group by 170.0% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,803 shares of the food distribution company’s stock valued at $313,000 after acquiring an additional 4,283 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Castleark Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Performance Food Group by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Castleark Management LLC now owns 116,680 shares of the food distribution company’s stock valued at $5,365,000 after acquiring an additional 2,640 shares in the last quarter.

Performance Food Group Company, through its subsidiaries, markets and distributes food and food-related products in the United States. It operates through two segments, Foodservice and Vistar. The company offers a range of frozen foods, groceries, candy, snacks, beverages, cigarettes, and other tobacco products, as well as beef, pork, poultry, and seafood.

