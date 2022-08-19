Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC) Lifted to “B-” at TheStreet

Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC – Get Rating) was upgraded by equities researchers at TheStreet from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report released on Wednesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.
Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of Performance Food Group in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $71.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Performance Food Group from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Performance Food Group from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Performance Food Group from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Performance Food Group from $62.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $64.44.
PFGC opened at $52.25 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $47.82 and its 200-day moving average is $48.51. Performance Food Group has a 1-year low of $38.23 and a 1-year high of $58.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. The company has a market cap of $8.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 72.57 and a beta of 1.31.
Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PFGC. Nomura Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Performance Food Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $2,231,000. Centiva Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of Performance Food Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,190,000. Advisory Research Inc. increased its stake in shares of Performance Food Group by 10.2% in the 2nd quarter. Advisory Research Inc. now owns 221,139 shares of the food distribution company’s stock valued at $10,168,000 after acquiring an additional 20,449 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of Performance Food Group by 170.0% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,803 shares of the food distribution company’s stock valued at $313,000 after acquiring an additional 4,283 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Castleark Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Performance Food Group by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Castleark Management LLC now owns 116,680 shares of the food distribution company’s stock valued at $5,365,000 after acquiring an additional 2,640 shares in the last quarter.
Performance Food Group Company, through its subsidiaries, markets and distributes food and food-related products in the United States. It operates through two segments, Foodservice and Vistar. The company offers a range of frozen foods, groceries, candy, snacks, beverages, cigarettes, and other tobacco products, as well as beef, pork, poultry, and seafood.
