Peridot Acquisition Corp. II (OTCMKTS:PDOTU) Shares Down 0.2%

Peridot Acquisition Corp. II (OTCMKTS:PDOTU – Get Rating) shares dropped 0.2% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $9.86 and last traded at $9.86. Approximately 880 shares traded hands during trading, The stock had previously closed at $9.88.

Peridot Acquisition Corp. II Trading Down 0.2 %

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $9.83 and its 200-day moving average is $9.83.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Peridot Acquisition Corp. II Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Peridot Acquisition Corp. II and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.