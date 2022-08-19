Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) Shares Sold by AGF Investments LLC

AGF Investments LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) by 7.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,532 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 610 shares during the period. AGF Investments LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $390,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of PFE. Advisors Preferred LLC grew its holdings in Pfizer by 15.3% in the fourth quarter. Advisors Preferred LLC now owns 11,209 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $822,000 after purchasing an additional 1,484 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Pfizer in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $507,000. PYA Waltman Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Pfizer in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. grew its holdings in Pfizer by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. now owns 59,138 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,492,000 after purchasing an additional 461 shares during the period. Finally, Monetta Financial Services Inc. grew its holdings in Pfizer by 80.0% in the fourth quarter. Monetta Financial Services Inc. now owns 27,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,594,000 after purchasing an additional 12,000 shares during the period. 66.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Pfizer alerts:

Pfizer Price Performance

PFE stock opened at $48.58 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $50.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of $50.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The stock has a market cap of $272.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 0.67. Pfizer Inc. has a 52-week low of $40.94 and a 52-week high of $61.71.

Pfizer Dividend Announcement

Pfizer ( NYSE:PFE Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.95 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $27.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.20 billion. Pfizer had a return on equity of 43.18% and a net margin of 28.92%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 46.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.07 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Pfizer Inc. will post 6.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 6th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 29th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 28th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.29%. Pfizer’s payout ratio is presently 31.31%.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Jennifer B. Damico sold 4,218 shares of Pfizer stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.96, for a total value of $227,603.28. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 10,846 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $585,250.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on PFE shares. Barclays raised their target price on Pfizer to $52.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. SVB Leerink decreased their target price on Pfizer from $55.00 to $53.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Pfizer from $52.00 to $49.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $57.00 target price on Pfizer in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a $50.00 target price on Pfizer in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $57.50.

Pfizer Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic and women's health under the Premarin family and Eliquis brands; biologics, small molecules, immunotherapies, and biosimilars under the Ibrance, Xtandi, Sutent, Inlyta, Retacrit, Lorbrena, and Braftovi brands; and sterile injectable and anti-infective medicines, and oral COVID-19 treatment under the Sulperazon, Medrol, Zavicefta, Zithromax, Vfend, Panzyga, and Paxlovid brands.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PFE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Pfizer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pfizer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.