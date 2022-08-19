Pinnacle West Capital Co. Forecasted to Post Q3 2022 Earnings of $2.50 Per Share (NYSE:PNW)

Pinnacle West Capital Co. (NYSE:PNW – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at KeyCorp reduced their Q3 2022 earnings estimates for shares of Pinnacle West Capital in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, August 16th. KeyCorp analyst S. Karp now expects that the utilities provider will post earnings per share of $2.50 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $2.54. The consensus estimate for Pinnacle West Capital’s current full-year earnings is $3.97 per share. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Pinnacle West Capital’s Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.11) EPS, FY2022 earnings at $3.99 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $4.47 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $4.70 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $4.93 EPS.

Pinnacle West Capital (NYSE:PNW – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.04. Pinnacle West Capital had a return on equity of 9.04% and a net margin of 13.88%. The business had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $974.60 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.91 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis.

Pinnacle West Capital Trading Down 0.1 %

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Pinnacle West Capital from $70.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Pinnacle West Capital to $69.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Barclays cut their price target on Pinnacle West Capital from $78.00 to $68.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 18th. Mizuho upped their price objective on Pinnacle West Capital from $76.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Pinnacle West Capital from $74.00 to $67.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Pinnacle West Capital currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $71.54.

Shares of PNW opened at $77.87 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $8.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.09 and a beta of 0.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.69. Pinnacle West Capital has a 1 year low of $62.78 and a 1 year high of $81.25. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $72.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $73.59.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Pinnacle West Capital

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PNW. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 1.8% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,338,202 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,041,714,000 after purchasing an additional 241,019 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 169.7% during the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 10,767,845 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $760,101,000 after acquiring an additional 6,774,779 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 9.4% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,560,458 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $552,821,000 after acquiring an additional 648,705 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in Pinnacle West Capital by 29.6% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,537,942 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $276,313,000 after purchasing an additional 808,207 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in Pinnacle West Capital by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,117,198 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $220,043,000 after purchasing an additional 159,020 shares in the last quarter. 80.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Pinnacle West Capital Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Investors of record on Monday, August 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.85 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 29th. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.37%. Pinnacle West Capital’s payout ratio is 70.25%.

Pinnacle West Capital Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Pinnacle West Capital Corporation, through its subsidiary, Arizona Public Service Company, provides retail and wholesale electric services primarily in the state of Arizona. The company engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity using coal, nuclear, gas, oil, and solar generating facilities.

Further Reading

