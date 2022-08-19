Plus500 Ltd. (PLUS) to Issue Dividend of $0.62 on November 11th

Plus500 Ltd. (LON:PLUS – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Wednesday, August 17th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, August 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.62 per share on Friday, November 11th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 25th. This is a boost from Plus500’s previous dividend of $0.60. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

Plus500 Trading Up 1.0 %

LON PLUS opened at GBX 1,807 ($21.83) on Friday. Plus500 has a one year low of GBX 1,241.50 ($15.00) and a one year high of GBX 1,817 ($21.96). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 4.87 and a quick ratio of 4.83. The firm has a market cap of £1.75 billion and a P/E ratio of 707.11. The stock’s 50-day moving average is GBX 1,627.50 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 1,539.58.

About Plus500

Plus500 Ltd. develops and operates an online and mobile trading platform for individual customers to trade contracts for difference (CFDs). The company's Plus500 Invest, an online trading platform allows its customers to trade CFDs on over 2,500 underlying financial instruments, including equities, indices, commodities, options, exchange-traded funds, cryptocurrencies, shares, and foreign exchange in approximately 50 countries.

