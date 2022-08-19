Plus500 Ltd. (PLUS) to Issue Dividend of $0.62 on November 11th

Plus500 Ltd. (LON:PLUS – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Wednesday, August 17th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, August 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.62 per share on Friday, November 11th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 25th. This is a boost from Plus500’s previous dividend of $0.60. The official announcement can be seen at this link.
Plus500 Trading Up 1.0 %
LON PLUS opened at GBX 1,807 ($21.83) on Friday. Plus500 has a one year low of GBX 1,241.50 ($15.00) and a one year high of GBX 1,817 ($21.96). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 4.87 and a quick ratio of 4.83. The firm has a market cap of £1.75 billion and a P/E ratio of 707.11. The stock’s 50-day moving average is GBX 1,627.50 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 1,539.58.
