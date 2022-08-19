Primerica, Inc. (NYSE:PRI) Position Boosted by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Primerica, Inc. (NYSE:PRI – Get Rating) by 2.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 149,196 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,234 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned approximately 0.38% of Primerica worth $20,413,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Primerica by 8.9% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 683,815 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $104,808,000 after buying an additional 55,776 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Primerica by 13.2% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 347,547 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $53,268,000 after buying an additional 40,622 shares during the period. Academy Capital Management Inc. TX boosted its holdings in shares of Primerica by 46.0% in the fourth quarter. Academy Capital Management Inc. TX now owns 111,966 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $17,161,000 after buying an additional 35,258 shares during the period. Brave Warrior Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Primerica by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Brave Warrior Advisors LLC now owns 1,929,120 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $295,676,000 after buying an additional 27,591 shares during the period. Finally, Eaton Vance Management boosted its holdings in shares of Primerica by 293.8% in the fourth quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 34,883 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,288,000 after buying an additional 26,026 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.90% of the company’s stock.

PRI has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Primerica from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Primerica from $132.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $161.00.

Shares of PRI opened at $136.77 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $5.12 billion, a PE ratio of 16.02 and a beta of 1.29. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $123.09 and its 200 day moving average price is $129.26. Primerica, Inc. has a twelve month low of $110.22 and a twelve month high of $179.51.

Primerica (NYSE:PRI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 8th. The financial services provider reported $2.86 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.04 by ($0.18). The business had revenue of $668.68 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $707.24 million. Primerica had a net margin of 12.12% and a return on equity of 21.81%. Primerica’s revenue was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.25 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Primerica, Inc. will post 11.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 14th. Investors of record on Monday, August 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 19th. Primerica’s payout ratio is presently 25.76%.

Primerica declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, August 11th that allows the company to buyback $50.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the financial services provider to buy up to 1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Primerica, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial products to middle-income households in the United States and Canada. The company operates in four segments: Term Life Insurance; Investment and Savings Products; Senior Health; and Corporate and Other Distributed Products. The Term Life Insurance segment underwrites individual term life insurance products.

