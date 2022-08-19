Principal Financial Group Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in Western Digital Co. (NASDAQ:WDC)

Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Western Digital Co. (NASDAQ:WDC – Get Rating) by 1.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 385,410 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,819 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned approximately 0.12% of Western Digital worth $19,136,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of WDC. Addison Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Western Digital by 6,375.0% during the 1st quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 518 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 510 shares in the last quarter. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new position in Western Digital during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Western Digital by 113.2% in the 1st quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 828 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 7,100 shares during the last quarter. Tobam acquired a new position in shares of Western Digital in the 1st quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Western Digital in the 1st quarter worth approximately $46,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.11% of the company’s stock.

Get Western Digital alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on WDC shares. Rosenblatt Securities dropped their target price on shares of Western Digital from $60.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Western Digital in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $52.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Western Digital from $75.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Susquehanna boosted their price objective on shares of Western Digital from $50.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, Benchmark cut shares of Western Digital to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Western Digital has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $62.90.

Western Digital Trading Up 1.1 %

Shares of Western Digital stock opened at $48.72 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.26 billion, a PE ratio of 10.26 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 2.07 and a quick ratio of 1.28. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $47.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $51.06. Western Digital Co. has a 52-week low of $41.63 and a 52-week high of $69.99.

Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 5th. The data storage provider reported $1.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $4.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.57 billion. Western Digital had a net margin of 7.98% and a return on equity of 19.15%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.96 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Western Digital Co. will post 2.62 EPS for the current year.

Western Digital Profile

(Get Rating)

Western Digital Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells data storage devices and solutions in the United States, China, Hong Kong, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, rest of Asia, and internationally. It offers client devices, including hard disk drives (HDDs) and solid state drives (SSDs) for computing devices, such as desktop and notebook personal computers (PCs), smart video systems, gaming consoles, and set top boxes; flash-based embedded storage products for mobile phones, tablets, notebook PCs, and other portable and wearable devices, as well as automotive, Internet of Things, industrial, and connected home applications; and flash-based memory wafers.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WDC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Western Digital Co. (NASDAQ:WDC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Western Digital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Western Digital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.