Principal Financial Group Inc. Purchases Shares of 1,272,715 Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd (NASDAQ:CRDO)

Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd (NASDAQ:CRDO – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 1,272,715 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,383,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned 0.88% of Credo Technology Group at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in shares of Credo Technology Group in the first quarter valued at about $79,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Credo Technology Group in the first quarter valued at about $332,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Credo Technology Group in the first quarter valued at about $1,240,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in shares of Credo Technology Group in the first quarter valued at about $2,285,000. Finally, Granite Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Credo Technology Group in the first quarter valued at about $9,129,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.37% of the company’s stock.
Credo Technology Group Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:CRDO opened at $15.66 on Friday. Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd has a 12-month low of $8.61 and a 12-month high of $18.00. The business has a 50 day moving average of $13.07 and a 200-day moving average of $13.00.
Analyst Ratings Changes
A number of analysts recently issued reports on CRDO shares. Bank of America lowered their target price on Credo Technology Group from $17.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on Credo Technology Group from $21.00 to $19.00 in a report on Friday, July 15th. Mizuho reduced their price target on Credo Technology Group from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on Credo Technology Group from $20.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $19.00.
Credo Technology Group Company Profile
Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd provides various high-speed connectivity solutions for optical and electrical Ethernet applications in the United States, Mexico, Mainland China, Hong Kong, and internationally. Its products include integrated circuits, active electrical cables, and SerDes chiplets that are based on its serializer/deserializer and digital signal processor technologies.
