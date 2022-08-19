Principal Financial Group Inc. Sells 1,122 Shares of Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXRH)

Principal Financial Group Inc. cut its holdings in Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXRH – Get Rating) by 0.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 242,778 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 1,122 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned approximately 0.35% of Texas Roadhouse worth $20,327,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Swiss National Bank grew its position in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 7.0% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 156,400 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $13,095,000 after buying an additional 10,300 shares during the period. Duality Advisers LP grew its position in Texas Roadhouse by 170.1% during the 1st quarter. Duality Advisers LP now owns 29,720 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,488,000 after purchasing an additional 18,716 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its position in Texas Roadhouse by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 13,625 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,141,000 after purchasing an additional 802 shares during the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC grew its position in Texas Roadhouse by 41.4% during the 1st quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 254,042 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $21,271,000 after purchasing an additional 74,415 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aire Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Texas Roadhouse during the 1st quarter valued at about $6,147,000. 96.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Texas Roadhouse Price Performance

NASDAQ TXRH opened at $95.15 on Friday. Texas Roadhouse, Inc. has a 12 month low of $68.58 and a 12 month high of $97.43. The stock has a market cap of $6.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.00, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.99. The company’s 50 day moving average is $81.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $82.23. The company has a current ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

Texas Roadhouse Dividend Announcement

Texas Roadhouse ( NASDAQ:TXRH Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The restaurant operator reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.04. Texas Roadhouse had a net margin of 6.71% and a return on equity of 24.45%. The company had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.02 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.08 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Texas Roadhouse, Inc. will post 3.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.46 per share. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.93%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 6th. Texas Roadhouse’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 50.27%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently commented on TXRH. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $92.00 to $87.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. Northcoast Research started coverage on shares of Texas Roadhouse in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $108.00 price objective on the stock. MKM Partners dropped their price target on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $115.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $113.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 1st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $95.00 to $90.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $102.32.

Insider Buying and Selling at Texas Roadhouse

In other Texas Roadhouse news, CEO Gerald L. Morgan sold 1,662 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.08, for a total transaction of $149,712.96. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 86,212 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,765,976.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Texas Roadhouse news, CEO Gerald L. Morgan sold 1,662 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.08, for a total transaction of $149,712.96. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 86,212 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,765,976.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Gerald L. Morgan sold 4,665 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.08, for a total transaction of $443,548.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 81,547 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,753,488.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 19,565 shares of company stock valued at $1,768,389 in the last three months. 4.99% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Texas Roadhouse Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Texas Roadhouse, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates casual dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company operates and franchises restaurants under the Texas Roadhouse, Bubba's 33, and Jaggers names. As of December 28, 2021, it operated 566 domestic restaurants and 101 franchise restaurants.

