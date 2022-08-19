Principal Financial Group Inc. Sells 17,915 Shares of WestRock (NYSE:WRK)

Principal Financial Group Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of WestRock (NYSE:WRK – Get Rating) by 3.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 448,202 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 17,915 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned about 0.17% of WestRock worth $21,079,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Greenleaf Trust increased its position in shares of WestRock by 2.6% during the first quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 8,661 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $407,000 after buying an additional 221 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in WestRock by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 35,255 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,564,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares during the period. CWM LLC grew its holdings in WestRock by 26.2% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,140 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares during the period. Pflug Koory LLC grew its holdings in WestRock by 6.7% in the first quarter. Pflug Koory LLC now owns 3,863 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $182,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares during the period. Finally, Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in WestRock by 22.9% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,332 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares during the period. 84.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get WestRock alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

WRK has been the subject of a number of research reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of WestRock from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of WestRock from $66.00 to $59.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 26th. KeyCorp reduced their price target on shares of WestRock from $44.00 to $36.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 1st. Citigroup cut shares of WestRock from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $53.00 to $45.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of WestRock from $59.00 to $45.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $49.00.

WestRock Stock Up 1.3 %

WRK opened at $42.61 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The company’s 50-day moving average is $41.08 and its 200 day moving average is $45.21. WestRock has a fifty-two week low of $38.28 and a fifty-two week high of $54.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.17, a PEG ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 1.04.

WestRock (NYSE:WRK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The basic materials company reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by $0.05. WestRock had a net margin of 4.41% and a return on equity of 10.42%. The company had revenue of $5.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.51 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.00 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that WestRock will post 4.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

WestRock Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 24th. Investors of record on Friday, August 12th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 11th. WestRock’s payout ratio is currently 28.57%.

WestRock announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase program on Thursday, May 5th that authorizes the company to repurchase 25,000,000 outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the basic materials company to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

About WestRock

(Get Rating)

WestRock Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides fiber-based paper and packaging solutions in North America, South America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. It operates through two segments, Corrugated Packaging and Consumer Packaging. The Corrugated Packaging segment produces containerboards, corrugated sheets, corrugated packaging, and preprinted linerboards to consumer and industrial products manufacturers, and corrugated box manufacturers.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WRK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for WestRock (NYSE:WRK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for WestRock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WestRock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.