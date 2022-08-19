Principal Financial Group Inc. Sells 2,303 Shares of Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALO)

Principal Financial Group Inc. decreased its position in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALO – Get Rating) by 0.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 490,218 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 2,303 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned approximately 0.36% of Halozyme Therapeutics worth $19,550,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp increased its position in Halozyme Therapeutics by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,860,832 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $235,664,000 after acquiring an additional 285,515 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in Halozyme Therapeutics by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,506,233 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $221,406,000 after acquiring an additional 176,888 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC increased its position in Halozyme Therapeutics by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 5,073,665 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $204,012,000 after acquiring an additional 76,957 shares during the last quarter. Snyder Capital Management L P increased its position in Halozyme Therapeutics by 18.6% during the fourth quarter. Snyder Capital Management L P now owns 4,064,779 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $163,445,000 after acquiring an additional 637,303 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in Halozyme Therapeutics by 21.9% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,765,247 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $111,191,000 after acquiring an additional 497,705 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.53% of the company’s stock.

Get Halozyme Therapeutics alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

HALO has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. SVB Leerink initiated coverage on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics in a report on Monday, May 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $52.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of Halozyme Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics from $48.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.33.

Halozyme Therapeutics Stock Down 0.7 %

NASDAQ:HALO opened at $43.11 on Friday. Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $31.36 and a 1-year high of $52.98. The company has a 50-day moving average of $46.61 and a 200 day moving average of $41.96. The firm has a market cap of $5.94 billion, a PE ratio of 17.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.91, a current ratio of 2.72 and a quick ratio of 2.23.

Halozyme Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HALO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $152.37 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $156.00 million. Halozyme Therapeutics had a net margin of 75.11% and a return on equity of 101.73%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.63 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. will post 2.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Halozyme Therapeutics Profile

(Get Rating)

Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc operates as a biopharma technology platform company in the United States, Switzerland, Ireland, Belgium, Japan, and internationally. The company's products are based on the ENHANZE drug delivery technology, a patented recombinant human hyaluronidase enzyme (rHuPH20) that enables the subcutaneous delivery of injectable biologics, such as monoclonal antibodies and other therapeutic molecules, as well as small molecules and fluids.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HALO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Halozyme Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Halozyme Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.