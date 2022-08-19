Principal Financial Group Inc. Sells 4,015 Shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AJRD)

Principal Financial Group Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AJRD – Get Rating) by 0.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 506,127 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 4,015 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned about 0.63% of Aerojet Rocketdyne worth $19,916,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Byrne Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Aerojet Rocketdyne during the first quarter worth about $30,000. Optimum Investment Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Shore Point Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $151,000. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. raised its position in shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne by 666.7% in the 4th quarter. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. now owns 3,910 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $231,000 after buying an additional 3,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $181,000. 96.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AJRD stock opened at $44.17 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $40.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $40.12. The stock has a market cap of $3.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.25 and a beta of 0.46. Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $35.47 and a 1 year high of $47.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.29.

Aerojet Rocketdyne ( NYSE:AJRD Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The aerospace company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by ($0.27). Aerojet Rocketdyne had a return on equity of 26.51% and a net margin of 5.74%. The business had revenue of $528.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $570.53 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.59 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings, Inc. will post 1.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Aerojet Rocketdyne news, CEO Eileen P. Drake sold 39,711 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.60, for a total transaction of $1,651,977.60. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 214,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,902,400. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 23rd. TheStreet cut shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, May 20th.

Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells aerospace and defense products and systems in the United States. It operates in two segments, Aerospace and Defense, and Real Estate. The Aerospace and Defense segment offers aerospace and defense products and systems for the United States government, including the Department of Defense, the National Aeronautics and Space Administration, and aerospace and defense prime contractors.

