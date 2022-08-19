Principal Financial Group Inc. Sells 99,585 Shares of Meritage Homes Co. (NYSE:MTH)

Principal Financial Group Inc. reduced its position in Meritage Homes Co. (NYSE:MTH – Get Rating) by 28.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 249,396 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 99,585 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned 0.68% of Meritage Homes worth $19,759,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its position in Meritage Homes by 12.7% during the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 23,315 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,847,000 after buying an additional 2,621 shares during the last quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new position in Meritage Homes in the fourth quarter valued at about $574,000. RBA Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Meritage Homes by 3.8% during the first quarter. RBA Wealth Management LLC now owns 33,602 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,662,000 after purchasing an additional 1,227 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Meritage Homes during the fourth quarter worth about $235,000. Finally, Connable Office Inc. increased its stake in shares of Meritage Homes by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. Connable Office Inc. now owns 4,203 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $513,000 after buying an additional 224 shares during the period. 97.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:MTH opened at $86.30 on Friday. Meritage Homes Co. has a 1-year low of $62.51 and a 1-year high of $125.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $80.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $84.95. The firm has a market cap of $3.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 1.61.

Meritage Homes ( NYSE:MTH Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The construction company reported $6.77 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.86 by $0.91. The company had revenue of $1.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.38 billion. Meritage Homes had a return on equity of 29.09% and a net margin of 16.53%. The firm’s revenue was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $4.36 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Meritage Homes Co. will post 26.41 EPS for the current year.

In other Meritage Homes news, CAO Alison Sasser sold 1,000 shares of Meritage Homes stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.92, for a total value of $87,920.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,443 shares in the company, valued at approximately $126,868.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 1.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

MTH has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Meritage Homes from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Meritage Homes from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Meritage Homes from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $65.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, June 17th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Meritage Homes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Meritage Homes from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Meritage Homes presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $109.14.

Meritage Homes Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs and builds single-family homes in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Homebuilding and Financial Services. It acquires and develops land; and constructs, markets, and sells homes for first-time and first move-up buyers.

