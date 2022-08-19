Pro-Dex (NASDAQ:PDEX) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

Equities researchers at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Pro-Dex (NASDAQ:PDEX – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Wednesday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the medical instruments supplier’s stock.
Separately, Ascendiant Capital Markets decreased their target price on Pro-Dex to $30.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 16th.
Pro-Dex Price Performance
Shares of Pro-Dex stock opened at $17.56 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.10, a current ratio of 3.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The company has a market cap of $63.55 million, a PE ratio of 20.18 and a beta of 1.01. The business has a 50 day moving average of $15.98 and a 200 day moving average of $16.50. Pro-Dex has a 52 week low of $12.40 and a 52 week high of $32.00.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Pro-Dex
Pro-Dex Company Profile
Pro-Dex, Inc designs, develops, and manufactures powered surgical instruments for medical device original equipment manufacturers worldwide. The company offers autoclavable, battery-powered and electric, and multi-function surgical drivers and shavers that are primarily used in the orthopedic, thoracic, and craniomaxillofacial markets.
