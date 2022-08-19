Pro-Dex (NASDAQ:PDEX) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

Equities researchers at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Pro-Dex (NASDAQ:PDEX – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Wednesday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the medical instruments supplier’s stock.

Separately, Ascendiant Capital Markets decreased their target price on Pro-Dex to $30.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 16th.

Shares of Pro-Dex stock opened at $17.56 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.10, a current ratio of 3.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The company has a market cap of $63.55 million, a PE ratio of 20.18 and a beta of 1.01. The business has a 50 day moving average of $15.98 and a 200 day moving average of $16.50. Pro-Dex has a 52 week low of $12.40 and a 52 week high of $32.00.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PDEX. LSV Asset Management grew its stake in shares of Pro-Dex by 13.9% in the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 35,581 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $588,000 after acquiring an additional 4,346 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Pro-Dex by 59.2% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 20,863 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $345,000 after acquiring an additional 7,762 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Pro-Dex by 5.8% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,923 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $197,000 after acquiring an additional 650 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pro-Dex in the second quarter worth $168,000. 16.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Pro-Dex, Inc designs, develops, and manufactures powered surgical instruments for medical device original equipment manufacturers worldwide. The company offers autoclavable, battery-powered and electric, and multi-function surgical drivers and shavers that are primarily used in the orthopedic, thoracic, and craniomaxillofacial markets.

