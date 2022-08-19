Progressive (NYSE:PGR) Stock Price Up 2.7%

The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR – Get Rating)’s stock price rose 2.7% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $125.88 and last traded at $125.76. Approximately 19,357 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 2,225,218 shares. The stock had previously closed at $122.49.

Analyst Ratings Changes

PGR has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Progressive from $124.00 to $127.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Progressive from $115.00 to $121.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, July 18th. MKM Partners boosted their target price on shares of Progressive from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Progressive in a report on Monday, May 23rd. They issued a “sell” rating and a $93.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Evercore ISI set a $129.00 price objective on shares of Progressive in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Progressive currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $116.62.

Get Progressive alerts:

Progressive Price Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $74.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 91.58, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.40. The company has a 50 day moving average of $115.85 and a 200 day moving average of $112.78.

Progressive Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Investors of record on Friday, October 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 6th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.31%. Progressive’s payout ratio is 28.57%.

Progressive declared that its board has approved a stock buyback program on Wednesday, May 18th that authorizes the company to buyback 25,000,000 shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the insurance provider to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Daniel P. Mascaro sold 558 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.94, for a total transaction of $63,020.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 38,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,391,897.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Joseph Group Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Progressive during the 4th quarter worth about $968,000. Blume Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Progressive during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC boosted its position in shares of Progressive by 92.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 241 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Progressive during the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Rational Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Progressive by 132.7% during the 4th quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 249 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. 83.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Progressive Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Progressive Corporation, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial auto, personal residential and commercial property, general liability, and other specialty property-casualty insurance products and related services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines, and Property.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Progressive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Progressive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.