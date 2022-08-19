ProShare Advisors LLC Buys 13,888 Shares of RLI Corp. (NYSE:RLI)

ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its stake in RLI Corp. (NYSE:RLI – Get Rating) by 6.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 225,200 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,888 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in RLI were worth $24,914,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of RLI. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp raised its stake in shares of RLI by 158.7% during the fourth quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 269 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of RLI by 44.0% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 350 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd bought a new position in shares of RLI during the fourth quarter valued at $56,000. Simplex Trading LLC bought a new position in shares of RLI during the first quarter valued at $81,000. Finally, Destiny Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of RLI by 54.9% during the first quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC now owns 883 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $98,000 after acquiring an additional 313 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.16% of the company’s stock.

Get RLI alerts:

RLI Trading Up 0.9 %

NYSE:RLI opened at $119.74 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.19 and a beta of 0.34. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $113.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $111.22. RLI Corp. has a 12 month low of $96.22 and a 12 month high of $121.93.

RLI Announces Dividend

RLI ( NYSE:RLI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 20th. The insurance provider reported $1.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.47. The firm had revenue of $213.09 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $299.99 million. RLI had a net margin of 15.88% and a return on equity of 18.86%. The business’s revenue was down 28.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.09 earnings per share. Analysts expect that RLI Corp. will post 4.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 20th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 30th. RLI’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.96%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Jordan W. Graham sold 1,000 shares of RLI stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.88, for a total transaction of $119,880.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,220 shares in the company, valued at $745,653.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 5.09% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on RLI shares. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of RLI from $112.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Raymond James started coverage on shares of RLI in a research note on Tuesday, June 7th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $121.25.

About RLI

(Get Rating)

RLI Corp., an insurance holding company, underwrites property and casualty insurance in the United States and internationally. Its Casualty segment provides commercial and personal coverage products; and general liability products, such as coverage for third-party liability of commercial insureds, including manufacturers, contractors, apartments, and mercantile.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RLI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for RLI Corp. (NYSE:RLI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for RLI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RLI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.