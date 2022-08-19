ProShare Advisors LLC Decreases Stake in Elevance Health Inc. (NYSE:ELV)

ProShare Advisors LLC lessened its stake in shares of Elevance Health Inc. (NYSE:ELV – Get Rating) by 2.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 51,937 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,451 shares during the quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Elevance Health were worth $25,513,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Elevance Health in the 4th quarter valued at $1,128,341,000. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Elevance Health by 43,617.6% in the 1st quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 667,567 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,359,000 after buying an additional 666,040 shares during the period. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main increased its stake in Elevance Health by 258.0% in the 4th quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 753,985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $352,222,000 after buying an additional 543,396 shares during the period. Capital International Investors increased its stake in Elevance Health by 8.4% in the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 5,638,163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,613,667,000 after buying an additional 437,816 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP increased its stake in Elevance Health by 691.6% in the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 486,857 shares of the company’s stock valued at $225,676,000 after buying an additional 425,351 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.28% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on ELV. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Elevance Health from $510.00 to $545.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Elevance Health from $544.00 to $505.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Elevance Health from $575.00 to $625.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Elevance Health from $590.00 to $610.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Elevance Health from $453.00 to $574.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Elevance Health presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $558.30.

In other news, Director Robert L. Dixon, Jr. sold 420 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $497.14, for a total transaction of $208,798.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 9,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,718,355.74. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . In other news, Director Robert L. Dixon, Jr. sold 420 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $497.14, for a total transaction of $208,798.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 9,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,718,355.74. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, EVP Charles Morgan Kendrick, Jr. sold 6,328 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $488.60, for a total value of $3,091,860.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 14,529 shares in the company, valued at $7,098,869.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.27% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

ELV opened at $491.77 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $475.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $480.65. The company has a market cap of $118.02 billion, a PE ratio of 19.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.90. Elevance Health Inc. has a 1 year low of $355.43 and a 1 year high of $533.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.37.

Elevance Health (NYSE:ELV – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 20th. The company reported $8.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.74 by $0.30. Elevance Health had a net margin of 4.09% and a return on equity of 19.20%. The company had revenue of $38.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.05 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $7.03 earnings per share. Elevance Health’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Elevance Health Inc. will post 28.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 9th will be given a $1.28 dividend. This represents a $5.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 8th. Elevance Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.53%.

Elevance Health Inc operates as a health benefits company. It supports consumers, families, and communities across the entire care journey connecting to the care, support, and resources to lead healthier lives. It serves approximately 118 million people through a portfolio of medical, digital, pharmacy, behavioral, clinical, and care solutions.

