ProShare Advisors LLC Grows Stock Position in SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC)

ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its stake in SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC – Get Rating) by 16.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 399,213 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 56,138 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in SEI Investments were worth $24,036,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SEIC. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. purchased a new position in SEI Investments in the first quarter valued at $36,000. Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in SEI Investments during the 1st quarter worth about $40,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in SEI Investments by 104.6% during the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 843 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 431 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new stake in SEI Investments during the 4th quarter worth about $52,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in SEI Investments by 114.4% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 879 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 469 shares during the last quarter. 70.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get SEI Investments alerts:

SEI Investments Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:SEIC opened at $58.53 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $54.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $56.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.99. SEI Investments has a 12 month low of $51.07 and a 12 month high of $65.22.

SEI Investments Increases Dividend

SEI Investments ( NASDAQ:SEIC Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The asset manager reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by ($0.02). SEI Investments had a net margin of 28.53% and a return on equity of 30.81%. The company had revenue of $481.67 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $472.18 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.93 EPS. SEI Investments’s quarterly revenue was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that SEI Investments will post 3.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 13th were paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.73%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 10th. This is a positive change from SEI Investments’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. SEI Investments’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.18%.

SEI Investments announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, June 1st that authorizes the company to repurchase $200.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the asset manager to repurchase up to 2.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently commented on SEIC shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their target price on SEI Investments from $62.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on SEI Investments to $58.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. William Blair reiterated a “mkt perform” rating on shares of SEI Investments in a research report on Monday, July 25th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on SEI Investments from $55.00 to $52.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their target price on SEI Investments to $61.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $60.50.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other SEI Investments news, insider Dennis Mcgonigle sold 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.15, for a total transaction of $1,930,250.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 576,663 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,802,964.45. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, insider Dennis Mcgonigle sold 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.15, for a total transaction of $1,930,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 576,663 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,802,964.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Wayne Withrow sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.78, for a total value of $836,700.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 38,799 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,164,208.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 25.40% of the company’s stock.

SEI Investments Profile

(Get Rating)

SEI Investments Company is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides wealth management, retirement and investment solutions, asset management, asset administration, investment processing outsourcing solutions, financial services, and investment advisory services to its clients.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SEIC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for SEI Investments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SEI Investments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.