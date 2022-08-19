ProShare Advisors LLC Has $25.04 Million Holdings in Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON)

ProShare Advisors LLC raised its position in Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON – Get Rating) by 9.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 400,227 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 35,150 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Sonoco Products were worth $25,038,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AGF Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Sonoco Products by 7.9% in the first quarter. AGF Investments LLC now owns 14,774 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $924,000 after purchasing an additional 1,086 shares in the last quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Sonoco Products in the first quarter valued at approximately $955,000. Hightower 6M Holding LLC bought a new position in shares of Sonoco Products in the first quarter valued at approximately $232,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Sonoco Products in the first quarter valued at approximately $83,000. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Sonoco Products by 2.7% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 14,927 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $934,000 after purchasing an additional 388 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.06% of the company’s stock.

Get Sonoco Products alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, COO Rodger D. Fuller sold 1,898 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.53, for a total transaction of $118,681.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 83,818 shares in the company, valued at $5,241,139.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, insider Ernest D. Haynes III sold 1,673 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.00, for a total transaction of $105,399.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,063 shares in the company, valued at $318,969. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, COO Rodger D. Fuller sold 1,898 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.53, for a total value of $118,681.94. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 83,818 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,241,139.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.47% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Sonoco Products Stock Performance

Shares of SON opened at $65.49 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $6.39 billion, a PE ratio of 15.30, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.73. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $59.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $59.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 0.80. Sonoco Products has a 1 year low of $51.52 and a 1 year high of $67.06.

Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The industrial products company reported $1.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $1.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.91 billion. Sonoco Products had a return on equity of 28.33% and a net margin of 6.47%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 38.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.84 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Sonoco Products will post 6.33 EPS for the current year.

Sonoco Products Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 9th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 10th will be given a $0.49 dividend. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 9th. Sonoco Products’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.79%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SON has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com lowered Sonoco Products from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 8th. TheStreet upgraded Sonoco Products from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Seaport Res Ptn lowered Sonoco Products from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Sonoco Products to $67.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on Sonoco Products to $73.00 in a report on Monday, July 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $65.57.

About Sonoco Products

(Get Rating)

Sonoco Products Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells industrial and consumer packaging products in North and South America, Europe, Australia, and Asia. The company operates through two segments: Consumer Packaging and Industrial Paper Packaging. The Consumer Packaging segment round and shaped rigid paper containers; metal and peelable membrane ends and closures; thermoformed plastic trays and containers; printed flexible packaging; and global brand artwork management.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SON? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Sonoco Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sonoco Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.