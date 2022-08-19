ProShare Advisors LLC Has $32.90 Million Stock Holdings in Sensient Technologies Co. (NYSE:SXT)

ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Sensient Technologies Co. (NYSE:SXT – Get Rating) by 19.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 391,895 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after acquiring an additional 62,463 shares during the quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Sensient Technologies were worth $32,900,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of SXT. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its position in shares of Sensient Technologies by 81.7% during the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 401,882 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $33,738,000 after purchasing an additional 180,703 shares during the last quarter. Winder Investment Pte Ltd raised its position in Sensient Technologies by 3.2% during the first quarter. Winder Investment Pte Ltd now owns 5,219,035 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $438,138,000 after acquiring an additional 160,299 shares in the last quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Sensient Technologies in the first quarter valued at $705,000. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Sensient Technologies by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,324,414 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $132,521,000 after acquiring an additional 59,019 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Sensient Technologies by 53.0% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 158,596 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $15,869,000 after acquiring an additional 54,952 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.16% of the company’s stock.

Get Sensient Technologies alerts:

Insider Activity

In other Sensient Technologies news, major shareholder Winder Investment Pte Ltd bought 26,723 shares of Sensient Technologies stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 23rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $83.82 per share, with a total value of $2,239,921.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 6,248,847 shares in the company, valued at approximately $523,778,355.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Sensient Technologies Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE:SXT opened at $87.77 on Friday. Sensient Technologies Co. has a 52-week low of $72.75 and a 52-week high of $106.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 3.11. The company has a market capitalization of $3.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.01 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $81.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $82.37.

Sensient Technologies (NYSE:SXT – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 22nd. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $371.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $358.70 million. Sensient Technologies had a return on equity of 14.96% and a net margin of 9.69%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.79 EPS.

Sensient Technologies Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 1st will be given a $0.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 29th. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.87%. Sensient Technologies’s payout ratio is presently 50.46%.

Sensient Technologies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Sensient Technologies Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets colors, flavors, and other specialty ingredients in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Flavors & Extracts Group, Color Group, and Asia Pacific Group.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SXT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sensient Technologies Co. (NYSE:SXT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Sensient Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sensient Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.