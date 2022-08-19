ProShare Advisors LLC Has $36.30 Million Stock Holdings in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS)

ProShare Advisors LLC lessened its position in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Rating) by 2.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 415,355 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 12,613 shares during the quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Morgan Stanley were worth $36,302,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota acquired a new position in shares of Morgan Stanley during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Vienna Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Morgan Stanley during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Morgan Stanley during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Morgan Stanley during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of Morgan Stanley during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.02% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Barclays reduced their target price on Morgan Stanley from $123.00 to $108.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Morgan Stanley from $91.00 to $83.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 1st. Oppenheimer reduced their price target on Morgan Stanley from $97.00 to $93.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Morgan Stanley from $97.00 to $80.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Morgan Stanley from $100.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 4th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $100.75.

Morgan Stanley Price Performance

Shares of MS opened at $91.73 on Friday. Morgan Stanley has a 12-month low of $72.05 and a 12-month high of $109.73. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $80.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $85.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38. The stock has a market cap of $157.48 billion, a PE ratio of 12.40, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.41.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.71 by ($0.32). The company had revenue of $13.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.50 billion. Morgan Stanley had a net margin of 22.76% and a return on equity of 14.33%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.89 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Morgan Stanley will post 6.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Morgan Stanley Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 29th were issued a $0.775 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 28th. This represents a $3.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.38%. This is a positive change from Morgan Stanley’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. Morgan Stanley’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.89%.

Morgan Stanley announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase program on Monday, June 27th that authorizes the company to repurchase $20.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the financial services provider to purchase up to 14.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

About Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

