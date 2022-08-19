ProShare Advisors LLC Has $41.18 Million Stake in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD)

ProShare Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD – Get Rating) by 3.6% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 254,990 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 9,411 shares during the quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Prologis were worth $41,175,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Prologis in the fourth quarter worth about $414,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. bought a new position in shares of Prologis during the 4th quarter worth approximately $61,000. PAX Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Prologis in the 4th quarter valued at $250,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. grew its position in Prologis by 360.0% in the fourth quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 1,219 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $205,000 after acquiring an additional 954 shares during the period. Finally, M&T Bank Corp raised its stake in Prologis by 13.8% during the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 85,118 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $14,331,000 after acquiring an additional 10,345 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.53% of the company’s stock.

Prologis Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:PLD opened at $136.63 on Friday. Prologis, Inc. has a 1-year low of $106.46 and a 1-year high of $174.54. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $123.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $139.67. The company has a current ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $101.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.33, a P/E/G ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.87.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Prologis ( NYSE:PLD Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by ($0.30). The business had revenue of $1.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.09 billion. Prologis had a return on equity of 9.85% and a net margin of 75.72%. Prologis’s revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.01 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Prologis, Inc. will post 5.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on PLD shares. Evercore ISI set a $134.00 target price on shares of Prologis in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Prologis from $190.00 to $183.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on shares of Prologis from $174.00 to $146.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Prologis from $160.00 to $163.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of Prologis from $190.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $171.17.

Prologis Company Profile

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. As of December 31, 2020, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 984 million square feet (91 million square meters) in 19 countries.

