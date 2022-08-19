ProShare Advisors LLC Increases Stock Position in Spire Inc. (NYSE:SR)

ProShare Advisors LLC grew its position in Spire Inc. (NYSE:SR – Get Rating) by 3.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 511,583 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,626 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Spire were worth $36,712,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. TD Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Spire by 32.0% in the first quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 34,220 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,456,000 after purchasing an additional 8,300 shares during the last quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Spire during the first quarter valued at about $496,000. Hightower 6M Holding LLC bought a new position in Spire during the first quarter valued at about $235,000. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in Spire by 7.9% during the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 9,723 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $698,000 after buying an additional 715 shares during the period. Finally, Lmcg Investments LLC bought a new position in Spire during the first quarter valued at about $530,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.91% of the company’s stock.

SR has been the subject of several research reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Spire from $78.00 to $77.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Spire from $77.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 8th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Spire from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Spire from $74.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $71.83.

Shares of Spire stock opened at $76.70 on Friday. Spire Inc. has a 12-month low of $59.60 and a 12-month high of $79.24. The company has a market cap of $4.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.57, a PEG ratio of 3.92 and a beta of 0.29. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $73.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $71.98.

Spire (NYSE:SR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01. Spire had a net margin of 10.02% and a return on equity of 9.34%. The firm had revenue of $448.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $323.58 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.03 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Spire Inc. will post 3.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 4th. Investors of record on Monday, September 12th will be paid a $0.685 dividend. This represents a $2.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.57%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 9th. Spire’s dividend payout ratio is currently 69.90%.

Spire Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the purchase, retail distribution, and sale of natural gas to residential, commercial, industrial, and other end-users of natural gas in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Gas Utility and Gas Marketing. It is also involved in the marketing of natural gas.

