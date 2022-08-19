ProShare Advisors LLC Lowers Holdings in Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT)

ProShare Advisors LLC decreased its position in Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT – Get Rating) by 3.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 421,126 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 13,498 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Copart were worth $52,839,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of CPRT. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new position in Copart in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,451,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its stake in Copart by 37.3% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 4,115 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $624,000 after buying an additional 1,119 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its stake in Copart by 9.1% in the fourth quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 5,883 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $892,000 after buying an additional 489 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Copart by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 460,030 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $69,750,000 after buying an additional 28,145 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PAX Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Copart in the fourth quarter worth approximately $613,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.14% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ CPRT opened at $130.39 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 5.47 and a quick ratio of 5.35. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $117.72 and its 200 day moving average price is $118.90. Copart, Inc. has a 1 year low of $102.21 and a 1 year high of $161.12. The company has a market cap of $30.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.04 and a beta of 1.15.

Copart ( NASDAQ:CPRT Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 18th. The business services provider reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.02. Copart had a return on equity of 26.69% and a net margin of 32.15%. The firm had revenue of $939.94 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $860.41 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.09 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Copart, Inc. will post 4.42 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Matt Blunt sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.72, for a total value of $1,157,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Copart news, Director Matt Blunt sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.72, for a total value of $1,157,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Daniel J. Englander sold 80,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.78, for a total transaction of $8,862,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 11.18% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages recently commented on CPRT. Stephens boosted their price objective on shares of Copart to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Guggenheim reduced their price target on Copart to $151.00 in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $157.75.

Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology on behalf of vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as individual owners.

