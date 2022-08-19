ProShare Advisors LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in New Jersey Resources Co. (NYSE:NJR)

ProShare Advisors LLC reduced its position in shares of New Jersey Resources Co. (NYSE:NJR – Get Rating) by 0.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 827,477 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 571 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in New Jersey Resources were worth $37,950,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in New Jersey Resources by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,887,445 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $368,042,000 after purchasing an additional 111,859 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in New Jersey Resources by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,639,162 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $67,303,000 after purchasing an additional 56,687 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in New Jersey Resources by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,397,033 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $57,362,000 after purchasing an additional 57,042 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in New Jersey Resources by 81.4% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,016,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $41,715,000 after purchasing an additional 455,958 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in New Jersey Resources by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 985,032 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $40,446,000 after purchasing an additional 36,247 shares during the period. 72.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NJR opened at $47.00 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $44.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $44.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.76. New Jersey Resources Co. has a one year low of $34.41 and a one year high of $47.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 0.53.

New Jersey Resources ( NYSE:NJR Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The utilities provider reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by ($0.10). New Jersey Resources had a return on equity of 11.54% and a net margin of 8.20%. The firm had revenue of $552.34 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $418.65 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.15) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 50.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that New Jersey Resources Co. will post 2.46 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.3625 per share. This represents a $1.45 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.09%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 23rd. New Jersey Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 63.32%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com upgraded New Jersey Resources from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on New Jersey Resources from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 8th. Mizuho lifted their price target on New Jersey Resources from $42.00 to $45.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded New Jersey Resources from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 20th.

New Jersey Resources Corporation, an energy services holding company, provides regulated gas distribution, and retail and wholesale energy services. The company operates through four segments: Natural Gas Distribution, Clean Energy Ventures, Energy Services, and Storage and Transportation. The Natural Gas Distribution segment offers regulated natural gas utility services to approximately 564,000 residential and commercial customers throughout Burlington, Middlesex, Monmouth, Morris, Ocean, and Sussex counties in New Jersey; provides capacity and storage management services; and participates in the off-system sales and capacity release markets.

