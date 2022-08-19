ProShare Advisors LLC Lowers Stock Position in Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK)

ProShare Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK – Get Rating) by 6.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 262,467 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 16,785 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Splunk were worth $39,005,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management increased its position in Splunk by 0.7% during the first quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 11,193 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,663,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Roberts Glore & Co. Inc. IL grew its stake in shares of Splunk by 2.4% during the first quarter. Roberts Glore & Co. Inc. IL now owns 3,877 shares of the software company’s stock worth $576,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. boosted its stake in Splunk by 66.4% in the first quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 228 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management boosted its stake in Splunk by 2.7% in the first quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management now owns 3,576 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $531,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in Splunk by 13.3% in the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 808 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $120,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. 91.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, SVP Scott Morgan sold 883 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.08, for a total value of $77,774.64. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 130,311 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,477,792.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Splunk news, SVP Scott Morgan sold 883 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.08, for a total transaction of $77,774.64. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 130,311 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,477,792.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Shawn Bice sold 31,316 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.73, for a total transaction of $2,747,352.68. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 103,680 shares in the company, valued at $9,095,846.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research firms recently issued reports on SPLK. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Splunk from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Splunk from $130.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on shares of Splunk from $175.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of Splunk from $225.00 to $180.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Splunk from $138.00 to $128.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Splunk presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $144.69.

Shares of SPLK opened at $111.91 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.09. Splunk Inc. has a twelve month low of $84.63 and a twelve month high of $176.66. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $100.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $112.99.

Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 25th. The software company reported ($0.32) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.74) by $0.42. The business had revenue of $674.08 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $629.73 million. Splunk had a negative net margin of 41.20% and a negative return on equity of 396.11%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($1.84) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Splunk Inc. will post -4.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Splunk Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software and cloud solutions that deliver and operationalize insights from the data generated by digital systems in the United States and internationally. The company offers Splunk Platform, a real-time data platform comprising collection, streaming, indexing, search, reporting, analysis, machine learning, alerting, monitoring, and data management capabilities.

