ProShare Advisors LLC Purchases 1,271 Shares of Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS)

ProShare Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS – Get Rating) by 0.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 353,801 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,271 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Skyworks Solutions were worth $47,154,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,651 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $256,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the period. ARK Investment Management LLC grew its position in Skyworks Solutions by 6.9% in the first quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 1,344 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $179,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the period. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC grew its position in Skyworks Solutions by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 3,602 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $559,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares during the period. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. grew its position in Skyworks Solutions by 26.8% in the fourth quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 454 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the period. Finally, Shepherd Kaplan Krochuk LLC grew its position in Skyworks Solutions by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. Shepherd Kaplan Krochuk LLC now owns 1,524 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $236,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the period. 72.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Skyworks Solutions

In other news, SVP Karilee A. Durham sold 5,858 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.26, for a total value of $657,619.08. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 10,130 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,137,193.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Skyworks Solutions Stock Up 2.1 %

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Raymond James reduced their price objective on Skyworks Solutions from $170.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Friday, August 5th. KeyCorp cut their price target on Skyworks Solutions from $160.00 to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Skyworks Solutions from $160.00 to $130.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their price objective on Skyworks Solutions to $120.00 in a report on Monday, July 25th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Skyworks Solutions from $190.00 to $145.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $142.45.

NASDAQ:SWKS opened at $111.08 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 2.37. The company has a market cap of $17.82 billion, a PE ratio of 14.11, a PEG ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.20. Skyworks Solutions, Inc. has a 52-week low of $88.76 and a 52-week high of $186.87. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $101.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $115.69.

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.05 by $0.39. Skyworks Solutions had a return on equity of 30.43% and a net margin of 24.11%. The firm had revenue of $1.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.23 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.96 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Skyworks Solutions, Inc. will post 9.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Skyworks Solutions Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 25th will be given a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 24th. This is a boost from Skyworks Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.23%. Skyworks Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is 28.46%.

Skyworks Solutions Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Skyworks Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary semiconductor products, including intellectual property in the United States, China, South Korea, Taiwan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and rest of Asia-Pacific. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, antenna tuners, attenuators, automotive tuners and digital radios, circulators/isolators, DC/DC converters, demodulators, detectors, diodes, wireless analog system on chip products, directional couplers, diversity receive modules, filters, front-end modules, hybrids, light emitting diode drivers, low noise amplifiers, mixers, modulators, optocouplers/optoisolators, phase locked loops, phase shifters, power dividers/combiners, receivers, switches, synthesizers, timing devices, technical ceramics, voltage controlled oscillators/synthesizers, and voltage regulators.

