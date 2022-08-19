ProShare Advisors LLC Reduces Stake in ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS)

ProShare Advisors LLC lowered its position in ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS – Get Rating) by 4.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 162,687 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 8,117 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in ANSYS were worth $51,678,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ANSS. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC increased its position in ANSYS by 167.6% during the 1st quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 91 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. boosted its stake in shares of ANSYS by 43.8% in the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 161 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA lifted its position in ANSYS by 254.3% during the fourth quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 163 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services lifted its position in ANSYS by 20.5% during the fourth quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 194 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Intelligent Financial Strategies purchased a new position in ANSYS during the fourth quarter valued at $80,000. Institutional investors own 89.93% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ ANSS opened at $279.88 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $256.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $279.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 2.12 and a quick ratio of 2.12. ANSYS, Inc. has a 1-year low of $225.92 and a 1-year high of $413.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.72, a PEG ratio of 5.86 and a beta of 1.29.

ANSYS ( NASDAQ:ANSS Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The software maker reported $1.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.16. ANSYS had a return on equity of 11.98% and a net margin of 22.96%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.38 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that ANSYS, Inc. will post 6.08 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on ANSS shares. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on ANSYS to $345.00 in a research report on Monday. Rosenblatt Securities lowered their target price on ANSYS from $315.00 to $285.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Mizuho decreased their price target on ANSYS from $285.00 to $265.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. TheStreet raised ANSYS from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on ANSYS in a report on Tuesday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $320.00 price target on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, ANSYS currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $277.55.

In other ANSYS news, Director Glenda Dorchak sold 800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $256.18, for a total transaction of $204,944.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,041 shares in the company, valued at $1,035,223.38. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

ANSYS, Inc develops and markets engineering simulation software and services worldwide. It offers ANSYS Workbench, a framework upon which its multiphysics engineering simulation technologies are built and enables engineers to simulate the interactions between structures, heat transfer, fluids, electronics, and optical elements in a unified engineering simulation environment; high-performance computing product suite; power analysis and optimization software suite that manages the power budget, power delivery integrity, and power-induced noise in an electronic design; and structural analysis product suite that provides simulation tools for product design and optimization.

