ProShare Advisors LLC Sells 14,834 Shares of Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB)

ProShare Advisors LLC lessened its stake in shares of Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB – Get Rating) by 5.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 280,848 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 14,834 shares during the quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Biogen were worth $59,147,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of BIIB. Curi Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Biogen by 476.2% in the first quarter. Curi Wealth Management LLC now owns 121 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Tcwp LLC bought a new stake in shares of Biogen in the first quarter worth $33,000. Pflug Koory LLC grew its stake in shares of Biogen by 88.2% in the first quarter. Pflug Koory LLC now owns 160 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA bought a new stake in shares of Biogen in the first quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in Biogen in the fourth quarter valued at $44,000. Institutional investors own 83.92% of the company’s stock.

Get Biogen alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of Biogen from $320.00 to $270.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Cowen dropped their target price on shares of Biogen from $285.00 to $270.00 in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Biogen in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Cowen dropped their target price on shares of Biogen from $285.00 to $270.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Finally, Robert W. Baird restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $224.00 target price on shares of Biogen in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Biogen presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $257.36.

Biogen Stock Down 0.6 %

Biogen stock opened at $216.34 on Friday. Biogen Inc. has a twelve month low of $187.16 and a twelve month high of $350.45. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $211.27 and a 200-day moving average price of $209.03. The company has a market capitalization of $31.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The biotechnology company reported $5.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.09 by $1.16. The firm had revenue of $2.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.48 billion. Biogen had a net margin of 19.36% and a return on equity of 22.36%. The company’s revenue was down 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $5.68 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Biogen Inc. will post 16.36 EPS for the current year.

About Biogen

(Get Rating)

Biogen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for treating neurological and neurodegenerative diseases. The company offers TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for multiple sclerosis (MS); SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy; and FUMADERM to treat plaque psoriasis.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BIIB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Biogen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Biogen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.