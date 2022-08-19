ProShare Advisors LLC Sells 17,985 Shares of DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU)

ProShare Advisors LLC lowered its position in DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU – Get Rating) by 5.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 326,871 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,985 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in DocuSign were worth $35,014,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. CENTRAL TRUST Co increased its position in shares of DocuSign by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 5,458 shares of the company’s stock valued at $831,000 after buying an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in DocuSign by 50.0% in the 4th quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 270 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. KCM Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in DocuSign by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,421 shares of the company’s stock worth $369,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the period. HM Payson & Co. boosted its stake in DocuSign by 102.8% in the 4th quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 217 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the period. Finally, SevenOneSeven Capital Management boosted its stake in DocuSign by 8.0% in the 4th quarter. SevenOneSeven Capital Management now owns 1,573 shares of the company’s stock worth $240,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.62% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on DOCU shares. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of DocuSign from $85.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Friday, June 10th. Wedbush downgraded shares of DocuSign from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $80.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Robert W. Baird set a $60.00 price objective on shares of DocuSign in a research note on Monday, June 20th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of DocuSign from $114.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of DocuSign from $80.00 to $63.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $131.20.

Shares of DOCU opened at $69.75 on Friday. DocuSign, Inc. has a 12 month low of $55.86 and a 12 month high of $314.70. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $65.29 and its 200-day moving average is $85.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06.

DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 9th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $588.69 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $581.85 million. DocuSign had a negative net margin of 4.00% and a negative return on equity of 17.17%. The business’s revenue was up 25.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.03) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that DocuSign, Inc. will post -0.48 EPS for the current year.

DocuSign, Inc provides electronic signature software in the United States and internationally. The company provides e-signature solution that enables businesses to digitally prepare, sign, act on, and manage agreements. It also offers CLM, which automates workflows across the entire agreement process; Insights that use artificial intelligence (AI) to search and analyze agreements by legal concepts and clauses; Gen for Salesforce, which allows sales representatives to automatically generate agreements with a few clicks from within Salesforce; Negotiate for Salesforce that supports for approvals, document comparisons, and version control; Analyzer, which helps customers understand what they're signing before they sign it; and CLM+ that provide AI-driven contract lifecycle management.

