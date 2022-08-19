ProShare Advisors LLC Sells 19,328 Shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY)

ProShare Advisors LLC cut its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Rating) by 4.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 463,343 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 19,328 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $33,838,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in BMY. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 239.0% in the 1st quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 339 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares during the period. Spectrum Management Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 113.1% in the first quarter. Spectrum Management Group LLC now owns 341 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 181 shares during the period. Nauset Wealth Management. LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb during the first quarter worth $27,000. Conrad Siegel Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Bristol-Myers Squibb in the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Evolution Advisers Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.07% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $87.00 to $92.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $66.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $80.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Raymond James cut Bristol-Myers Squibb from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $75.57.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of BMY stock opened at $74.15 on Friday. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a 12-month low of $53.22 and a 12-month high of $80.59. The company has a market capitalization of $158.33 billion, a PE ratio of 24.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.40. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $74.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $73.46. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.93 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.79 by $0.14. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a return on equity of 49.31% and a net margin of 14.04%. The firm had revenue of $11.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.50 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.93 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 7.51 earnings per share for the current year.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 1st were given a $0.54 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 30th. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.91%. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s payout ratio is 71.76%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO Giovanni Caforio sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.04, for a total transaction of $2,221,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 551,104 shares in the company, valued at approximately $40,803,740.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Bristol-Myers Squibb news, CEO Giovanni Caforio sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.04, for a total transaction of $2,221,200.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 551,104 shares in the company, valued at $40,803,740.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Sandra Leung sold 65,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.89, for a total transaction of $4,867,850.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 308,627 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,113,076.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.09% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Bristol-Myers Squibb

(Get Rating)

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, and markets biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products for hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, immunology, fibrotic, neuroscience, and covid-19 diseases. The company's products include Revlimid, an oral immunomodulatory drug for the treatment of multiple myeloma; Eliquis, an oral inhibitor for reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in NVAF, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; Opdivo for anti-cancer indications; Pomalyst/Imnovid indicated for patients with multiple myeloma; and Orencia for adult patients with active RA and psoriatic arthritis.

See Also

