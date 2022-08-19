ProShare Advisors LLC Sells 21,543 Shares of PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR)

ProShare Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR – Get Rating) by 3.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 641,141 shares of the company’s stock after selling 21,543 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in PACCAR were worth $56,466,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PCAR. Disciplined Investments LLC grew its holdings in PACCAR by 280.0% during the 1st quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 323 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 238 shares in the last quarter. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of PACCAR in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in shares of PACCAR in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $39,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co raised its position in PACCAR by 800.0% during the 1st quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 585 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 520 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quent Capital LLC purchased a new position in PACCAR during the 4th quarter worth approximately $61,000. 63.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on PCAR. Vertical Research cut shares of PACCAR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $100.00 to $102.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Cowen lowered their target price on shares of PACCAR from $100.00 to $92.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. StockNews.com upgraded PACCAR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on PACCAR from $75.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of PACCAR from $106.00 to $94.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $95.21.

In related news, VP Todd R. Hubbard sold 2,000 shares of PACCAR stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.50, for a total transaction of $183,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 2,119 shares in the company, valued at approximately $193,888.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . 2.05% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of PCAR stock opened at $94.22 on Friday. PACCAR Inc has a fifty-two week low of $77.00 and a fifty-two week high of $97.56. The stock has a market cap of $32.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 0.89. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $85.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $87.01. The company has a quick ratio of 2.36, a current ratio of 2.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The company reported $2.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.81 by $0.26. PACCAR had a return on equity of 18.64% and a net margin of 8.68%. The business had revenue of $6.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.57 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.41 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that PACCAR Inc will post 7.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 17th will be given a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 16th. PACCAR’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.45%.

PACCAR Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes light, medium, and heavy-duty commercial trucks in the United States, Europe, Mexico, South America, Australia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Truck, Parts, and Financial Services. The Truck segment designs, manufactures, and distributes trucks for the over-the-road and off-highway hauling of commercial and consumer goods.

