ProShare Advisors LLC Sells 25,093 Shares of Seagen Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN)

ProShare Advisors LLC cut its position in shares of Seagen Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN – Get Rating) by 7.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 315,209 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 25,093 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Seagen were worth $45,406,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P boosted its stake in Seagen by 14.7% in the 4th quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 725 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $112,000 after buying an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC boosted its stake in Seagen by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 2,345 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $338,000 after buying an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in Seagen by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 9,800 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,410,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp boosted its stake in Seagen by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 3,835 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $552,000 after buying an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Newfound Research LLC boosted its stake in Seagen by 15.9% in the 1st quarter. Newfound Research LLC now owns 1,030 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $148,000 after buying an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. 90.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Seagen alerts:

Insider Activity at Seagen

In related news, insider Roger D. Dansey sold 34,635 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total value of $6,234,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 62,084 shares in the company, valued at $11,175,120. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, insider Roger D. Dansey sold 34,635 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total value of $6,234,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 62,084 shares in the company, valued at $11,175,120. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Charles R. Romp sold 712 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.46, for a total value of $127,775.52. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 48,771 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,752,443.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 56,972 shares of company stock worth $9,668,243. 27.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Seagen Trading Down 1.0 %

Several brokerages recently commented on SGEN. HC Wainwright boosted their price target on Seagen from $170.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on Seagen in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $169.00 price objective on the stock. TheStreet raised Seagen from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Seagen from $180.00 to $181.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Seagen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $179.79.

NASDAQ SGEN opened at $169.09 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $171.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $148.87. Seagen Inc. has a 12 month low of $105.43 and a 12 month high of $192.79.

Seagen (NASDAQ:SGEN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.73) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.82) by $0.09. The business had revenue of $497.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $437.77 million. Seagen had a negative return on equity of 24.33% and a negative net margin of 41.61%. The firm’s revenue was up 28.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.47) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Seagen Inc. will post -3.42 earnings per share for the current year.

Seagen Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Seagen Inc, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes therapies for the treatment of cancer in the United States and internationally. The company offers ADCETRIS, an antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) for the treatment of patients with Hodgkin lymphoma or CD30-positive T-cell lymphomas; PADCEV, an ADC targeting Nectin-4 for the treatment of advanced or metastatic urothelial cancer; and TUKYSA, an oral small molecule tyrosine kinase inhibitor for the treatment of adult patients with advanced unresectable or metastatic HER2-positive breast cancer.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SGEN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Seagen Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Seagen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Seagen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.