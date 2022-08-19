ProShare Advisors LLC Sells 5,784,501 Shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

ProShare Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Get Rating) by 80.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,416,605 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 5,784,501 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $33,474,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of AT&T by 16.2% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,822,788 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $94,041,000 after purchasing an additional 533,468 shares in the last quarter. Bailard Inc. raised its position in AT&T by 19.1% in the first quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 12,407 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $293,000 after acquiring an additional 1,994 shares during the period. CAPROCK Group Inc. raised its position in AT&T by 55.2% in the first quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 51,579 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,219,000 after acquiring an additional 18,347 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its position in AT&T by 8.7% in the fourth quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 464,835 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $11,435,000 after acquiring an additional 37,205 shares during the period. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC raised its position in AT&T by 1.7% in the first quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 67,128 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,586,000 after acquiring an additional 1,152 shares during the period. 53.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

T opened at $18.43 on Friday. AT&T Inc. has a 12 month low of $16.62 and a 12 month high of $21.53. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $19.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.20. The company has a market cap of $131.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.78, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.47.

AT&T ( NYSE:T Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 21st. The technology company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.04. AT&T had a return on equity of 13.11% and a net margin of 13.41%. The firm had revenue of $29.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.48 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.89 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 17.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that AT&T Inc. will post 2.51 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 1st. Investors of record on Monday, July 11th were issued a dividend of $0.2775 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 8th. This represents a $1.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.02%. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.81%.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of AT&T to $21.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Cowen reduced their target price on shares of AT&T from $27.00 to $24.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Tigress Financial reduced their target price on shares of AT&T from $31.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 16th. Wolfe Research reduced their target price on shares of AT&T from $27.00 to $22.00 and set a “peer perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of AT&T from $24.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.78.

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications, media, and technology services worldwide. Its Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, and carrying cases and hands-free devices through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

