ProShare Advisors LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

ProShare Advisors LLC reduced its stake in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Get Rating) by 1.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 585,741 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,699 shares during the quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $31,279,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. State Street Corp increased its stake in Citigroup by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 92,061,999 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,559,624,000 after purchasing an additional 1,082,829 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Citigroup by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 33,753,519 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,033,390,000 after purchasing an additional 319,525 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in Citigroup by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 16,812,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,015,320,000 after purchasing an additional 142,512 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in Citigroup by 24.9% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 16,339,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,139,484,000 after purchasing an additional 3,257,303 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in Citigroup in the fourth quarter valued at $889,483,000. 74.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:C opened at $53.55 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. The business’s 50 day moving average is $49.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $53.30. Citigroup Inc. has a 52 week low of $43.44 and a 52 week high of $73.90. The company has a market cap of $103.71 billion, a PE ratio of 6.85, a P/E/G ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.60.

Citigroup ( NYSE:C Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 15th. The company reported $2.30 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67 by $0.63. Citigroup had a return on equity of 10.25% and a net margin of 20.06%. The company had revenue of $19.64 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.32 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.84 EPS. Citigroup’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Citigroup Inc. will post 7.31 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 1st will be given a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 29th. Citigroup’s payout ratio is 26.09%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Cfra restated a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 price target on shares of Citigroup in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Oppenheimer upped their price target on Citigroup from $81.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “buy” rating on shares of Citigroup in a research note on Friday, July 8th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Citigroup from $58.00 to $56.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on Citigroup from $54.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Monday, July 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $62.95.

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG).

