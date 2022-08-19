ProShares Equities for Rising Rates ETF (NASDAQ:EQRR) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

ProShares Equities for Rising Rates ETF (NASDAQ:EQRR – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,800 shares, a drop of 7.7% from the July 15th total of 5,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 15,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ProShares Equities for Rising Rates ETF

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of EQRR. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in shares of ProShares Equities for Rising Rates ETF during the first quarter worth $10,776,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in shares of ProShares Equities for Rising Rates ETF during the first quarter worth $10,001,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in ProShares Equities for Rising Rates ETF in the first quarter valued at $9,698,000. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its position in ProShares Equities for Rising Rates ETF by 7.9% in the second quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 60,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,732,000 after acquiring an additional 4,474 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Partners Group Inc purchased a new stake in ProShares Equities for Rising Rates ETF in the second quarter valued at $1,961,000.

ProShares Equities for Rising Rates ETF Trading Up 1.6 %

ProShares Equities for Rising Rates ETF stock opened at $51.60 on Friday. ProShares Equities for Rising Rates ETF has a fifty-two week low of $42.42 and a fifty-two week high of $56.87. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $47.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.96.

ProShares Equities for Rising Rates ETF Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 23rd were paid a $0.368 dividend. This is an increase from ProShares Equities for Rising Rates ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 22nd. This represents a $1.47 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.85%.

