Purplebricks Group plc (LON:PURP) Insider Buys £41,140 in Stock

Purplebricks Group plc (LON:PURP – Get Rating) insider Paul Pindar acquired 242,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 17 ($0.21) per share, with a total value of £41,140 ($49,710.00).

Paul Pindar also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, August 2nd, Paul Pindar purchased 2,500,000 shares of Purplebricks Group stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 15 ($0.18) per share, with a total value of £375,000 ($453,117.45).

Purplebricks Group Trading Up 9.0 %

LON PURP opened at GBX 19.42 ($0.23) on Friday. The stock has a market cap of £59.58 million and a P/E ratio of -2.74. Purplebricks Group plc has a fifty-two week low of GBX 12.25 ($0.15) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 65.40 ($0.79). The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 15.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 18.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.30, a quick ratio of 2.06 and a current ratio of 2.35.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Purplebricks Group Company Profile

Separately, Citigroup reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Purplebricks Group in a report on Thursday, August 11th.

Purplebricks Group plc engages in the real estate agency business in the United Kingdom. It provides services relating to the sale and letting of properties. The company also engages in letting residential properties. It offers its services under the Purplebricks brand name. Purplebricks Group plc was incorporated in 2012 and is based in Solihull, the United Kingdom.

