Q3 2022 Earnings Estimate for Avista Co. (NYSE:AVA) Issued By KeyCorp

Avista Co. (NYSE:AVA – Get Rating) – Analysts at KeyCorp lifted their Q3 2022 earnings per share estimates for Avista in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, August 16th. KeyCorp analyst S. Karp now expects that the utilities provider will earn $0.12 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.10. The consensus estimate for Avista’s current full-year earnings is $1.93 per share. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Avista’s FY2025 earnings at $2.78 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $2.95 EPS.

Separately, Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Avista from $43.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th.

Avista Stock Performance

Shares of AVA stock opened at $44.60 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $42.26 and its 200 day moving average is $43.31. Avista has a 52-week low of $37.73 and a 52-week high of $46.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The firm has a market cap of $3.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.65, a PEG ratio of 4.34 and a beta of 0.53.

Avista (NYSE:AVA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by ($0.01). Avista had a return on equity of 6.80% and a net margin of 9.53%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.20 earnings per share.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Avista

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AVA. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Avista by 121.1% during the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 639 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC acquired a new stake in Avista in the 2nd quarter worth about $39,000. Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Avista during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Avista by 178.0% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,540 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 986 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Avista during the second quarter worth approximately $83,000. 82.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Avista

In other Avista news, SVP Jason R. Thackston sold 1,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.37, for a total transaction of $54,212.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 26,570 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,152,340.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.94% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Avista Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Investors of record on Friday, August 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 18th. Avista’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 85.44%.

About Avista

Avista Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an electric and natural gas utility company. It operates in two segments, Avista Utilities and AEL&P. The Avista Utilities segment provides electric distribution and transmission, and natural gas distribution services in parts of eastern Washington and northern Idaho; and natural gas distribution services in parts of northeastern and southwestern Oregon, as well as generates electricity in Washington, Idaho, Oregon, and Montana.

Further Reading

