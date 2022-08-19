Q3 2022 Earnings Estimate for The Toronto-Dominion Bank Issued By National Bank Financial (TSE:TD)

The Toronto-Dominion Bank (TSE:TD – Get Rating) (NYSE:TD) – Research analysts at National Bank Financial lifted their Q3 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Toronto-Dominion Bank in a report issued on Monday, August 15th. National Bank Financial analyst G. Dechaine now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $1.94 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $1.92. The consensus estimate for Toronto-Dominion Bank’s current full-year earnings is $7.63 per share. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Toronto-Dominion Bank’s FY2022 earnings at $7.82 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $8.46 EPS.
Toronto-Dominion Bank (TSE:TD – Get Rating) (NYSE:TD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The company reported C$2.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$1.88 by C$0.14. The firm had revenue of C$11.26 billion for the quarter.
TD opened at C$88.45 on Wednesday. Toronto-Dominion Bank has a 52 week low of C$77.27 and a 52 week high of C$109.08. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$84.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$93.43. The firm has a market cap of C$159.55 billion and a P/E ratio of 10.99.
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 8th were paid a $0.89 dividend. This represents a $3.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.02%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 7th. Toronto-Dominion Bank’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.74%.
About Toronto-Dominion Bank
The Toronto-Dominion Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Canadian Retail, U.S. Retail, and Wholesale Banking. The company offers personal deposits, such as chequing, savings, and investment products; financing, investment, cash management, international trade, and day-to-day banking services to businesses; and financing options to customers at point of sale for automotive and recreational vehicle purchases.
