Q3 2022 Earnings Estimate for The Toronto-Dominion Bank Issued By National Bank Financial (TSE:TD)

The Toronto-Dominion Bank (TSE:TD – Get Rating) (NYSE:TD) – Research analysts at National Bank Financial lifted their Q3 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Toronto-Dominion Bank in a report issued on Monday, August 15th. National Bank Financial analyst G. Dechaine now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $1.94 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $1.92. The consensus estimate for Toronto-Dominion Bank’s current full-year earnings is $7.63 per share. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Toronto-Dominion Bank’s FY2022 earnings at $7.82 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $8.46 EPS.

Get Toronto-Dominion Bank alerts:

Toronto-Dominion Bank (TSE:TD – Get Rating) (NYSE:TD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The company reported C$2.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$1.88 by C$0.14. The firm had revenue of C$11.26 billion for the quarter.

Toronto-Dominion Bank Stock Up 0.2 %

TD has been the subject of several other reports. Fundamental Research lowered Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a C$97.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, June 8th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$97.00 to C$93.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Kaufman Brothers decreased their target price on Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$93.00 to C$86.00 in a report on Monday, August 8th. Scotiabank decreased their target price on Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$102.00 to C$101.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, CIBC decreased their target price on Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$100.00 to C$97.00 in a report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$100.94.

TD opened at C$88.45 on Wednesday. Toronto-Dominion Bank has a 52 week low of C$77.27 and a 52 week high of C$109.08. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$84.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$93.43. The firm has a market cap of C$159.55 billion and a P/E ratio of 10.99.

Toronto-Dominion Bank Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 8th were paid a $0.89 dividend. This represents a $3.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.02%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 7th. Toronto-Dominion Bank’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.74%.

About Toronto-Dominion Bank

(Get Rating)

The Toronto-Dominion Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Canadian Retail, U.S. Retail, and Wholesale Banking. The company offers personal deposits, such as chequing, savings, and investment products; financing, investment, cash management, international trade, and day-to-day banking services to businesses; and financing options to customers at point of sale for automotive and recreational vehicle purchases.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Toronto-Dominion Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Toronto-Dominion Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.