Q3 2022 Earnings Forecast for IAC Inc. (NASDAQ:IAC) Issued By KeyCorp

IAC Inc. (NASDAQ:IAC – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at KeyCorp lifted their Q3 2022 EPS estimates for IAC in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, August 16th. KeyCorp analyst J. Patterson now expects that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.51) for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of ($0.56). The consensus estimate for IAC’s current full-year earnings is ($9.55) per share. KeyCorp also issued estimates for IAC’s Q4 2022 earnings at $0.50 EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($12.75) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($0.17) EPS and FY2024 earnings at $2.17 EPS.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on IAC. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of IAC from $165.00 to $135.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of IAC from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of IAC from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of IAC from $127.00 to $121.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Finally, Wedbush cut their price objective on shares of IAC from $149.00 to $107.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $139.33.

IAC opened at $73.00 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.08, a current ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. IAC has a 52-week low of $66.59 and a 52-week high of $158.81. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $75.75 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $91.12.

In other news, major shareholder Iac Inc. purchased 142,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 11th. The stock was bought at an average price of $35.10 per share, for a total transaction of $4,998,240.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 63,676,302 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,235,038,200.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 13.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Parallax Volatility Advisers L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of IAC during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $703,026,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of IAC by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,034,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $404,563,000 after acquiring an additional 101,945 shares during the period. First Manhattan Co. increased its holdings in shares of IAC by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 3,741,812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $375,228,000 after acquiring an additional 34,088 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of IAC by 17.1% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,533,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $268,404,000 after acquiring an additional 516,858 shares during the period. Finally, Southeastern Asset Management Inc. TN increased its holdings in shares of IAC by 15.7% in the 2nd quarter. Southeastern Asset Management Inc. TN now owns 2,989,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $227,083,000 after acquiring an additional 404,980 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.44% of the company’s stock.

IAC/InterActiveCorp operates as a media and internet company worldwide. The company publishes original and engaging digital content in the form of articles, illustrations, and videos and images across entertainment, food, home, beauty, travel, health, family, luxury, and fashion areas; and magazines related to women and lifestyle.

