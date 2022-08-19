Q3 2022 Earnings Forecast for Terran Orbital Co. (NYSE:LLAP) Issued By Jefferies Financial Group

Terran Orbital Co. (NYSE:LLAP – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group decreased their Q3 2022 earnings estimates for Terran Orbital in a research report issued to clients and investors on Sunday, August 14th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst G. Konrad now forecasts that the company will earn ($0.20) per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of ($0.06). The consensus estimate for Terran Orbital’s current full-year earnings is ($1.03) per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Terran Orbital’s Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.21) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($1.43) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($0.58) EPS, FY2025 earnings at $1.74 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $2.93 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on LLAP. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Terran Orbital in a research report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $8.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Terran Orbital in a research report on Wednesday, June 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $9.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on shares of Terran Orbital from $22.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Monday, May 16th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $13.40.

LLAP opened at $4.38 on Wednesday. Terran Orbital has a twelve month low of $3.63 and a twelve month high of $12.69. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $4.62.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Beach Point Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Terran Orbital in the first quarter valued at $151,181,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Terran Orbital in the first quarter valued at about $93,000. Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new stake in shares of Terran Orbital in the first quarter valued at about $69,000. American International Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Terran Orbital in the second quarter valued at about $51,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Terran Orbital in the first quarter valued at about $29,000.

In related news, major shareholder Beach Point Capital Management sold 6,913 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.51, for a total transaction of $31,177.63. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,089,303 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,912,756.53. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold a total of 120,715 shares of company stock valued at $599,677 over the last ninety days.

Terran Orbital Corporation manufactures, owns, and operates satellites and related space-based solutions that provide earth observation, data and analytics to defense, intelligence, civil, and commercial end users in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Satellite Solutions and Earth Observation Solutions.

