Q3 2022 EPS Estimates for Capreit Reduced by Analyst (TSE:CAR)

Capreit (TSE:CAR – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Raymond James reduced their Q3 2022 earnings estimates for shares of Capreit in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, August 16th. Raymond James analyst B. Sturges now forecasts that the company will earn $0.61 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.64. Raymond James also issued estimates for Capreit’s Q4 2022 earnings at $0.57 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $2.32 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.56 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.62 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.62 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.65 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.65 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.61 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.61 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $2.44 EPS.

Capreit (TSE:CAR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 16th. The company reported C$0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.56 by C($0.30). The company had revenue of C$246.63 million during the quarter.

Capreit Stock Performance

Separately, Desjardins reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Capreit in a research note on Friday, July 22nd.

Capreit has a 1-year low of C$20.71 and a 1-year high of C$50.88.

Capreit Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 31st will be issued a $0.121 dividend. This represents a $1.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of ∞. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 30th.

Featured Stories

