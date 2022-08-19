Q3 2022 EPS Estimates for Essex Property Trust, Inc. Lifted by Analyst (NYSE:ESS)

Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS – Get Rating) – Analysts at Capital One Financial increased their Q3 2022 EPS estimates for Essex Property Trust in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, August 18th. Capital One Financial analyst N. Malkin now anticipates that the real estate investment trust will post earnings of $3.66 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $3.64. Capital One Financial currently has a “Equal Weight” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Essex Property Trust’s current full-year earnings is $14.47 per share. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for Essex Property Trust’s Q4 2022 earnings at $3.77 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $14.49 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $3.81 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $3.97 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $4.03 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $4.09 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $15.89 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $4.07 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $4.26 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $16.97 EPS.

ESS has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Essex Property Trust from $340.00 to $320.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Raymond James reissued an “upgrade” rating and set a $300.00 target price on shares of Essex Property Trust in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Evercore ISI set a $333.00 price target on shares of Essex Property Trust in a research report on Monday, June 20th. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Essex Property Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $378.00 to $320.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of Essex Property Trust from $323.00 to $299.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $308.41.

ESS stock opened at $293.29 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.63, a P/E/G ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 0.77. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $271.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $304.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. Essex Property Trust has a 52 week low of $250.62 and a 52 week high of $363.36.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Essex Property Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Essex Property Trust in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of Essex Property Trust in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Clear Street Markets LLC increased its stake in Essex Property Trust by 434.6% during the 2nd quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 139 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 113 shares during the period. Finally, SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Essex Property Trust during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $47,000. 96.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Essex Property Trust

Essex Property Trust, Inc, an S&P 500 company, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) that acquires, develops, redevelops, and manages multifamily residential properties in selected West Coast markets. Essex currently has ownership interests in 246 apartment communities comprising approximately 60,000 apartment homes with an additional 6 properties in various stages of active development.

