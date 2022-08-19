Q3 2022 EPS Estimates for Ovintiv Inc. Decreased by Analyst (TSE:OVV)

Ovintiv Inc. (TSE:OVV – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Capital One Financial lowered their Q3 2022 earnings estimates for Ovintiv in a report issued on Monday, August 15th. Capital One Financial analyst P. Johnston now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $2.82 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $2.83. The consensus estimate for Ovintiv’s current full-year earnings is $22.02 per share. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for Ovintiv’s Q4 2022 earnings at $2.90 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $11.64 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $3.66 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $3.83 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $15.58 EPS.

TSE OVV opened at C$64.86 on Wednesday. Ovintiv has a 12 month low of C$28.10 and a 12 month high of C$79.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 83.85, a current ratio of 0.51 and a quick ratio of 0.51. The firm has a market capitalization of C$16.78 billion and a PE ratio of 5.49. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$60.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$61.65.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 14th. Ovintiv’s payout ratio is 6.18%.

Ovintiv Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, production, and marketing of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids. It operates through USA Operations, Canadian Operations, and Market Optimization segments. The company's principal assets include Permian in west Texas and Anadarko in west-central Oklahoma; and Montney in northeast British Columbia and northwest Alberta.

