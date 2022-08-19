Q3 2022 EPS Estimates for PureCycle Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:PCT) Lowered by Oppenheimer

PureCycle Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:PCT – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Oppenheimer lowered their Q3 2022 EPS estimates for shares of PureCycle Technologies in a research note issued on Monday, August 15th. Oppenheimer analyst N. Kaye now expects that the company will earn ($0.15) per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of ($0.13). The consensus estimate for PureCycle Technologies’ current full-year earnings is ($0.49) per share. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for PureCycle Technologies’ Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.15) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($0.57) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($0.47) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($0.28) EPS and FY2025 earnings at $0.32 EPS.
Separately, Cowen dropped their price target on shares of PureCycle Technologies from $17.00 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday.
PureCycle Technologies Stock Performance
Hedge Funds Weigh In On PureCycle Technologies
Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new position in shares of PureCycle Technologies in the fourth quarter worth $123,000. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL acquired a new position in shares of PureCycle Technologies in the fourth quarter worth $217,000. Arizona State Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of PureCycle Technologies in the fourth quarter worth $181,000. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of PureCycle Technologies by 45.0% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 551,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,278,000 after acquiring an additional 171,224 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of PureCycle Technologies in the fourth quarter worth $112,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.86% of the company’s stock.
Insider Buying and Selling
In related news, Director John Stewart Scott sold 92,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.68, for a total transaction of $706,560.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,435,709 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,026,245.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In the last quarter, insiders sold 333,993 shares of company stock valued at $2,570,658. Company insiders own 11.10% of the company’s stock.
About PureCycle Technologies
PureCycle Technologies, Inc produces recycled polypropylene (PP). The company holds a license for restoring waste PP into ultra-pure recycled resin. Its recycling process separates color, odor, and other contaminants from plastic waste feedstock to transform it into virgin-like resin. The company was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Orlando, Florida.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on PureCycle Technologies (PCT)
- If You Hate Speed Cameras, Then You’ll Like Verra Mobility Stock
- Is Sanofi A Buy, Despite Recent Stumbles?
- Institutional Support For TJX Companies May Cap Gains
- Starbucks Stock, Is Brand Loyalty Enough Reason to Buy
- BJ’s Wholesale Club Pops, Will Costco Be Next?
Receive News & Ratings for PureCycle Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PureCycle Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.