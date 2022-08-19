Q3 2022 EPS Estimates for PureCycle Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:PCT) Lowered by Oppenheimer

PureCycle Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:PCT – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Oppenheimer lowered their Q3 2022 EPS estimates for shares of PureCycle Technologies in a research note issued on Monday, August 15th. Oppenheimer analyst N. Kaye now expects that the company will earn ($0.15) per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of ($0.13). The consensus estimate for PureCycle Technologies’ current full-year earnings is ($0.49) per share. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for PureCycle Technologies’ Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.15) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($0.57) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($0.47) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($0.28) EPS and FY2025 earnings at $0.32 EPS.

Separately, Cowen dropped their price target on shares of PureCycle Technologies from $17.00 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday.

PureCycle Technologies stock opened at $9.70 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.92. PureCycle Technologies has a 1-year low of $4.94 and a 1-year high of $15.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 12.85 and a quick ratio of 12.85. The stock has a market cap of $1.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.17 and a beta of 1.06.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new position in shares of PureCycle Technologies in the fourth quarter worth $123,000. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL acquired a new position in shares of PureCycle Technologies in the fourth quarter worth $217,000. Arizona State Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of PureCycle Technologies in the fourth quarter worth $181,000. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of PureCycle Technologies by 45.0% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 551,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,278,000 after acquiring an additional 171,224 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of PureCycle Technologies in the fourth quarter worth $112,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.86% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director John Stewart Scott sold 92,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.68, for a total transaction of $706,560.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,435,709 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,026,245.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In the last quarter, insiders sold 333,993 shares of company stock valued at $2,570,658. Company insiders own 11.10% of the company’s stock.

PureCycle Technologies, Inc produces recycled polypropylene (PP). The company holds a license for restoring waste PP into ultra-pure recycled resin. Its recycling process separates color, odor, and other contaminants from plastic waste feedstock to transform it into virgin-like resin. The company was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Orlando, Florida.

