Q3 2022 EPS Estimates for Regency Centers Co. (NASDAQ:REG) Boosted by Analyst

Regency Centers Co. (NASDAQ:REG – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group upped their Q3 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Regency Centers in a research note issued on Sunday, August 14th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst L. Tsai now expects that the company will earn $0.95 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.94. The consensus estimate for Regency Centers’ current full-year earnings is $3.94 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Regency Centers’ Q2 2023 earnings at $0.98 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.99 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $3.94 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $0.99 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $3.98 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $4.08 EPS.

REG has been the topic of a number of other reports. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on Regency Centers to $72.00 in a report on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Regency Centers from $83.00 to $72.00 in a report on Monday, July 11th. BTIG Research reduced their target price on Regency Centers from $77.00 to $67.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. Barclays reduced their target price on Regency Centers from $78.00 to $69.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 15th. Finally, Compass Point reduced their target price on Regency Centers from $75.00 to $67.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $68.71.

Shares of NASDAQ REG opened at $65.98 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $63.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $63.02. Regency Centers has a one year low of $55.78 and a one year high of $78.78. The firm has a market cap of $11.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.31, a P/E/G ratio of 4.73 and a beta of 1.10.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 15th will be paid a $0.625 dividend. This represents a $2.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.79%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 14th. Regency Centers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 88.34%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. CVA Family Office LLC raised its position in Regency Centers by 97.8% in the second quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its position in shares of Regency Centers by 635.7% during the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 412 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 356 shares during the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC raised its position in shares of Regency Centers by 103.0% during the first quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 544 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 276 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its position in shares of Regency Centers by 112.7% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 672 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 356 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management raised its position in shares of Regency Centers by 21.7% during the fourth quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 1,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 295 shares during the last quarter. 91.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Regency Centers is the preeminent national owner, operator, and developer of shopping centers located in affluent and densely populated trade areas. Our portfolio includes thriving properties merchandised with highly productive grocers, restaurants, service providers, and best-in-class retailers that connect to their neighborhoods, communities, and customers.

