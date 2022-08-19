Q3 2022 EPS Estimates for Stepan Decreased by Analyst (NYSE:SCL)

Stepan (NYSE:SCL – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Seaport Res Ptn cut their Q3 2022 EPS estimates for Stepan in a research note issued to investors on Monday, August 15th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst M. Harrison now anticipates that the basic materials company will post earnings of $1.71 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $1.72. The consensus estimate for Stepan’s current full-year earnings is $6.75 per share. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Stepan’s Q4 2022 earnings at $1.40 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $2.38 EPS and Q4 2023 earnings at $1.57 EPS.

Stepan (NYSE:SCL – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The basic materials company reported $2.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.40. The company had revenue of $751.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $692.40 million. Stepan had a return on equity of 13.95% and a net margin of 5.71%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.81 EPS.

Stepan Stock Up 0.1 %

Several other research firms have also issued reports on SCL. TheStreet raised Stepan from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, June 6th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on Stepan from $147.00 to $133.00 in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Stepan from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 20th.

SCL opened at $114.83 on Wednesday. Stepan has a 1-year low of $95.03 and a 1-year high of $129.35. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $104.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $104.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The stock has a market cap of $2.56 billion, a PE ratio of 17.64 and a beta of 0.75.

Stepan Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 31st will be paid a $0.335 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 30th. This represents a $1.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.17%. Stepan’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.58%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Stepan

In other Stepan news, CFO Luis Rojo sold 400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.17, for a total value of $46,068.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 3,272 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $376,836.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Stepan news, CFO Luis Rojo sold 400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.17, for a total value of $46,068.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 3,272 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $376,836.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Gregory E. Lawton sold 1,249 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.00, for a total value of $141,137.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 15,714 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,775,682. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 2,199 shares of company stock valued at $247,287. Company insiders own 6.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Stepan in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in Stepan by 187.4% during the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 296 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in Stepan during the second quarter worth about $148,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its position in Stepan by 13.5% during the first quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 1,527 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $151,000 after buying an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Stepan by 55.9% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,755 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $173,000 after purchasing an additional 629 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.75% of the company’s stock.

About Stepan

(Get Rating)

Stepan Company, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells specialty and intermediate chemicals to other manufacturers for use in various end products. It operates through three segments: Surfactants, Polymers, and Specialty Products. The Surfactants segment offers surfactants that are used as principal ingredients in consumer and industrial cleaning products, including detergents for washing clothes, dishes, carpets, and floors and walls, as well as shampoos and body washes; and other applications, such as fabric softeners, germicidal quaternary compounds, disinfectants, and lubricating ingredients.

