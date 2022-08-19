Q3 2022 EPS Estimates for Super Group Limited (NYSE:SGHC) Lowered by Analyst

Super Group Limited (NYSE:SGHC – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Oppenheimer lowered their Q3 2022 earnings estimates for shares of Super Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, August 16th. Oppenheimer analyst J. Kelly now forecasts that the company will earn $0.05 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.09. Oppenheimer currently has a “Market Perform” rating on the stock.

Get Super Group alerts:

SGHC has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on shares of Super Group from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 12th. Benchmark cut shares of Super Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on shares of Super Group from $14.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group started coverage on Super Group in a report on Friday, April 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $14.00 target price on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.40.

Super Group Price Performance

NYSE SGHC opened at $4.51 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $4.59. Super Group has a one year low of $3.90 and a one year high of $11.09.

Super Group (NYSE:SGHC – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 25th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $334.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $336.69 million. The firm’s revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Super Group

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Super Group during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Phraction Management LLC purchased a new stake in Super Group in the second quarter valued at $52,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Super Group in the 1st quarter valued at $60,000. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Super Group during the 2nd quarter worth $61,000. Finally, Caption Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Super Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $72,000. 4.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Super Group

(Get Rating)

Super Group (SGHC) Limited operates as an online sports betting and gaming operator. It offers Betway, an online sports betting brand; and Spin, a multi-brand online casino offering. The company is based in Saint Peter Port, Guernsey.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Super Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Super Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.