Q3 2022 EPS Estimates for Viridian Therapeutics, Inc. Cut by B. Riley (NASDAQ:VRDN)

Viridian Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRDN – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at B. Riley lowered their Q3 2022 EPS estimates for Viridian Therapeutics in a research note issued on Monday, August 15th. B. Riley analyst K. Patel now expects that the company will post earnings of ($1.24) per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of ($1.01). The consensus estimate for Viridian Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($3.79) per share. B. Riley also issued estimates for Viridian Therapeutics’ Q3 2022 earnings at ($1.24) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($1.43) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($4.74) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($4.74) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($5.49) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($5.49) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($5.28) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($5.28) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($5.47) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($5.47) EPS, FY2026 earnings at ($1.40) EPS and FY2026 earnings at ($1.40) EPS.

Get Viridian Therapeutics alerts:

VRDN has been the topic of several other reports. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH raised their target price on Viridian Therapeutics from $33.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. SVB Leerink increased their price objective on shares of Viridian Therapeutics from $32.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their target price on shares of Viridian Therapeutics from $40.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Monday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $40.20.

Viridian Therapeutics Price Performance

Shares of VRDN opened at $23.25 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $649.30 million, a P/E ratio of -5.04 and a beta of 1.13. Viridian Therapeutics has a one year low of $9.47 and a one year high of $26.22. The business has a fifty day moving average of $13.22 and a 200 day moving average of $15.43.

Viridian Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VRDN – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 15th. The company reported ($1.06) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.86) by ($0.20). Viridian Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 194.35% and a negative net margin of 10,981.32%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($2.21) earnings per share.

Insider Activity at Viridian Therapeutics

In other Viridian Therapeutics news, insider Jonathan Violin sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.20, for a total transaction of $366,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 480,905 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,867,041. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 4.48% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Viridian Therapeutics

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of VRDN. Frazier Life Sciences Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Viridian Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at $32,164,000. Deep Track Capital LP bought a new stake in Viridian Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,426,000. TCG Crossover Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Viridian Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,978,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Viridian Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth about $18,650,000. Finally, Commodore Capital LP grew its position in shares of Viridian Therapeutics by 72.2% during the second quarter. Commodore Capital LP now owns 1,638,609 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,959,000 after purchasing an additional 687,270 shares in the last quarter.

Viridian Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Viridian Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops treatments for patients suffering from serious diseases. It develops VRDN-001, a humanized monoclonal anti-IGF-1R antibody that is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of thyroid eye disease (TED); VRDN-002, an IGF-1R antibody, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial; and VRDN-003, a therapeutic antibody targeting IGF-1R for the treatment of TED.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Viridian Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Viridian Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.