Q3 2022 EPS Estimates for Viridian Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRDN) Lifted by SVB Leerink

Viridian Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRDN – Get Rating) – SVB Leerink increased their Q3 2022 earnings estimates for shares of Viridian Therapeutics in a note issued to investors on Monday, August 15th. SVB Leerink analyst T. Smith now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of ($1.07) for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of ($1.15). SVB Leerink has a “Outperform” rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Viridian Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($3.79) per share. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Viridian Therapeutics’ Q4 2022 earnings at ($1.17) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($4.30) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($4.46) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($4.39) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($4.73) EPS.

Get Viridian Therapeutics alerts:

Viridian Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VRDN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 15th. The company reported ($1.06) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.86) by ($0.20). Viridian Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 194.35% and a negative net margin of 10,981.32%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($2.21) EPS.

Viridian Therapeutics Trading Up 2.1 %

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on Viridian Therapeutics from $40.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Monday. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH lifted their price objective on shares of Viridian Therapeutics from $33.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, B. Riley increased their target price on shares of Viridian Therapeutics from $25.00 to $40.00 in a report on Tuesday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $40.20.

VRDN stock opened at $23.25 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $649.30 million, a PE ratio of -5.04 and a beta of 1.13. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $13.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.43. Viridian Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $9.47 and a 1 year high of $26.22.

Insider Activity at Viridian Therapeutics

In other news, insider Jonathan Violin sold 30,000 shares of Viridian Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.20, for a total value of $366,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 480,905 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,867,041. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 4.48% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Viridian Therapeutics

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Dorsey Wright & Associates bought a new stake in Viridian Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at $46,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of Viridian Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at $128,000. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new position in shares of Viridian Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at about $128,000. American International Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Viridian Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth about $140,000. Finally, Alps Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Viridian Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth about $192,000.

Viridian Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Viridian Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops treatments for patients suffering from serious diseases. It develops VRDN-001, a humanized monoclonal anti-IGF-1R antibody that is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of thyroid eye disease (TED); VRDN-002, an IGF-1R antibody, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial; and VRDN-003, a therapeutic antibody targeting IGF-1R for the treatment of TED.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Viridian Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Viridian Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.